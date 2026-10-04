Guillermo del Toro calls out ‘petty' review of Tom Cruise's Digger

Tom Cruise’s new film Digger has been getting very mixed reactions, but one famous filmmaker is strongly standing up for the movie.



Guillermo del Toro, the director of Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has spoken out after seeing a harsh review of the film.

Digger was expected to be an important movie for Cruise, especially because he has never won an Oscar. But some critics have not been impressed by the film.

The movie currently has a 51 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. This makes it Cruise’s lowest rated film since The Mummy came out in 2017.

One review from IGN also questioned whether watching Digger in a cinema would make people enjoy it more.

READ MORE: ‘Digger' ending explained: Truth behind Tom Cruise's latest movie

Del Toro did not agree with the way the film was being reviewed. He called the headline “Entirely Petty headline”.

He then made it clear that he actually liked the movie.

“Love it or not. And, yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and Cinematically complex. Decidedly a Theatrical experience.”

Del Toro also shared posts from viewers who enjoyed Digger with his followers.

While some critics disliked the film, others had kinder words for it. Collider called Cruise’s performance “bizarre but brilliant”, while Daily Mail gave the movie four out of five stars.

Digger was directed by Alejandro G Inarritu and stars Cruise as oil tycoon Digger Rockwell.