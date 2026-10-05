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'A beautiful soul': Saba Qamar shares lovely encounter with Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actor surprises Saba Qamar with a bouquet and a ring

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 05, 2026

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar (left) and Rakhi Sawant. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman and @rakhisawant2511
Pakistani actor Saba Qamar (left) and Rakhi Sawant. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman and @rakhisawant2511

In an impressive display of cross-border friendliness, Bollywood’s Rakhi Sawant astonished Pakistani actor Saba Qamar during their recent encounter by presenting her with an exquisite bouquet and stunning rings.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the amazing meet-up with her fans, showing Rakhi’s love for her through the lovely presents.

Saba applauded Rakhi’s love for everyone, describing her as “a beautiful soul with a heart of gold.”

In a video, Rakhi was seen donning rings for Saba, which fit perfectly on her hand.

A beautiful soul: Saba Qamar shares lovely encounter with Rakhi Sawant

The latest encounter comes after several videos of Rakhi Sawant showering her love on Hania Aamir, and her most recent collaboration in the recently released ‘Pablo’, which concluded with a clip from an Indian reality show.

Rakhi had called her a “lioness” in the clip and told her “to face her foes with courage.”

Social media users described the venture with the Bollywood actor as an “unexpected collaboration.”

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