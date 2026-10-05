JI to announce next phase of fuel levy protest campaign after Oct 7: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addresses press conference in Karachi on October 5, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Hafiz Naeem says petrol relief package is no favour to public.

Petrol relief package does not benefit all motorcyclists, says JI chief.

Naeem questions political parties’ silence over petroleum issue.



Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Monday that the party will announce the next phase of its protest campaign against the fuel levy after October 7, while criticising the government’s petrol relief package.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the JI chief said the government’s relief package was not a favour to the people and claimed it had been announced under pressure.

“The government had to give this package after coming under pressure,” he said.

The JI had postponed its march, which called for the abolition of the petroleum levy, a day after it began on September 21, following an appeal from the prime minister and his assurance of a meeting with the party leadership.

The prime minister left for the United Nations General Assembly session after the development and returned earlier this week. However, no meeting between him and JI leaders has taken place so far.

Addressing the media earlier today, Hafiz Naeem said the petroleum relief package would not benefit all motorcyclists, noting that there are around four million motorcycles.

“The only solution to this issue is the abolition of the petroleum levy,” he stressed.

He also questioned the silence of other political parties over the petroleum issue. “Why is everyone silent over the petroleum issue?” he asked.

Hafiz Naeem further criticised what he described as a separate system for the wealthy, saying such an approach would not work.

He reiterated that the government’s petrol relief package should not be treated as a favour to the public and called for the petroleum levy to be abolished.