Andrew Tate case deepens as new allegations come to light in latest court filings

Andrew Tate is facing a fresh wave of disturbing allegations after new court documents detailed claims involving sexual violence, coercion and the exploitation of women.

The British-American influencer and his brother Tristan are currently being held in the United States while fighting extradition to Britain, where they are wanted over allegations including rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Both men deny wrongdoing. Newly public material has now provided a fuller picture of what prosecutors say happened.

According to British authorities, the brothers allegedly used what investigators describe as a “lover boy” method, persuading women to enter relationships with them before encouraging or pressuring them to travel to Romania.

Once there, some women were allegedly subjected to financial and physical control and pushed into producing explicit online content, prosecutors claim.

Reuters reports that some women also alleged their passports were taken away.

Separate court filings and media reports have included additional allegations involving degrading and extreme sexual material. Some of those claims are particularly graphic and have circulated widely online, but they remain allegations and have not been proven in court.

The broader accusations against Andrew Tate are not new. Four women in Britain are also pursuing a civil case accusing him of rape, assault and coercive control over incidents they say took place between 2013 and 2015.

Tate has denied those claims and has previously described the accusations against him as fabrications. Romanian authorities have separately investigated Andrew and Tristan Tate since 2022 over allegations including human trafficking.

A Romanian court previously sent one trafficking case back to prosecutors, while other investigations have continued. The brothers were arrested in Miami in July after Britain sought their extradition.

A US judge later refused to release them while those proceedings continue, citing concerns including their wealth and history of international travel.

Their lawyers have argued that the brothers are public personalities whose online image is deliberately exaggerated to attract attention and generate income.

In an earlier US court filing, their legal team said the pair consciously cultivated an “outlandish” image online and that displays of extreme wealth should not necessarily be taken at face value.