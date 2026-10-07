Nicola Peltz shares loved up Eiffel Tower snap with Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn and Nicola showed their romantic side as they shared a passionate kiss by Eiffel Tower in a picture shared on Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz continue to paint the City Of Love with their sizzling chemistry.

The British social media star, 27, and his American wife, 31 showed their romantic side as they shared a passionate kiss by Eiffel Tower in a picture shared on Instagram.

As for their style, Nicola cut a casual look in low-slung jeans, while Brooklyn also opted for a low-key look, posing with his hands in his pockets.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham gives poignant message through Justin Bieber's slogan

Nicola posted the picture of herself and Brooklyn on her Stories, along with pictures from their posh dinner out with friends.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz put romance on display with sweet confessions

She then shared a picture of her brother at the same spot as them in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing: 'Got you for life @greg.peltz. I love you.' as she placed her hand lovingly on his shoulder.

She later shared a picture of her other brother Bradley, 36, wearing a headdress as she wrote: 'My king @bradleygpeltz. I love you' making it clear it's all about her family.

The loved-up outing comes after Brooklyn was seen wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan: 'It's Not Clocking To You,' a famous quote by Justin Bieber, during his outing in Paris along with Nicola, seemingly sending a poignant message.

It is noteworthy that Brooklyn, who remains in the same city as his famous family, snubbed his estranged mother Victoria's runway show over the weekend, choosing instead to spend time with Nicola just miles away from them.