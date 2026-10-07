Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Jorge Jesus feud, confirms Portugal availability

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his reported feud with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus in an open letter, confirming his availability for the national team.

The letter details his clash with coach Jesus, which sparked a buzz among soccer fans last week.

Ronaldo shared the letter on his social media account and said, “If I am physically fit, playing for my club, scoring goals, I hope that after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”

While explaining the context of his sudden exit from the Norway game, he blamed coach Jesus, adding that Jesus “broke his word” once by not bringing him on and then a second time with his “aggressiveness” on the subject when he spoke to the press post-game.

“To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me whether I was ready to play 30 minutes (against Norway),” CR7 said, after providing context to a past meeting where it had been agreed he wouldn’t play.

Ronald, 41, walked out on the Portugal camp after he was left on the bench in the side’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win at Norway on September 27.

Ronaldo is currently leading in men’s international soccer with 146 goals and eyeing on achieving the milestone of 1,000 career goals.