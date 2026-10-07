Former Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr joins Vikings in latest NFL comeback attempt

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting another chance in the NFL, this time with the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran wide receiver has signed with Minnesota's practice squad, the team announced Wednesday, just over a week after he was released by the New York Giants.

For a player with Beckham's profile, the practice-squad part of the deal stands out. The 33-year-old is a former three-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and one of the most recognisable receivers of his generation.

But his latest comeback with the Giants never really got going. Beckham played only 20 offensive snaps across three games and did not record a catch before New York released him on September 29.

Minnesota now gives him another route back onto an active roster. Practice-squad players can train with the team and can be elevated for game days, so Beckham could still work his way into Minnesota's receiving rotation if the Vikings decide he is ready. There is also some familiarity waiting for him.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator when Beckham joined the team in 2021 and helped them win Super Bowl LVI. That was arguably Beckham's strongest stretch in recent years.

He caught five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams and added another two during the playoffs before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

The Vikings also have a practical reason for adding more depth at receiver. Star wideout Justin Jefferson is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while Minnesota is trying to protect a 4-0 start to the season. That does not guarantee Beckham an immediate role.

Minnesota signed him to the practice squad rather than its 53-man roster, meaning he will first have to show that he can still contribute consistently.

Beckham has spent the last several years moving between teams while trying to recapture the form that made him one of the NFL's biggest stars with the Giants. He has also played for Cleveland, Baltimore and Miami.

Across his career, Beckham has 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns.