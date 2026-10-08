Who will play young Violet in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff?

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. Netflix and Shondaland announced Thursday, October 8, that a new limited series spinoff focused on a young lady, Violet Bridgerton, has been officially greenlit.

The untitled project will chronicle the early life of Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, the parents of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The series follows the same format as the Emmy-winning Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which debuted in 2023.

Shonda Rhimes is set to write, executive produce and co-showrun alongside her Queen Charlotte collaborator Nicholas Nardini. This marks the first time Rhimes has written for a show since creating Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton director Tom Verica returns as director and executive producer, with Shondaland’s Betsy Beers also executive producing.

The spinoff has source material in Violet in Bloom, a short novella by Bridgerton author Julia Quinn that tells Violet and Edmund’s love story.

In the flagship series, Lady Violet is played by Ruth Gemmell, while Connie Jenkins-Greig portrayed a teenage Violet in Queen Charlotte. However, the creators have not confirmed it.

Bridgerton Season 5 is also in production in London with the continuation of Franchesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling story. Season 6 was greenlit in May 2025. A release date for the Violent Spinoff has not been announced yet.