GTA 6 radio stations revealed: Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Slayer among host

Rockstar Games has unveiled the first details of Grand Theft Auto VI’s in-game radio stations, revealing a star-studded lineup of hosts including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, Roby, Slaye’s Kerry King, and Tom Araya.

The game will feature the biggest and widest-ranging selection of radio stations in GTA history, spanning Latin, country, African, metal, pop, and hip-hop. For the first time, players can also listen to on-demand podcasts both in vehicles and on foot via headphones connected to Jason and Lucia’s smartphones.

Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican singer RaiNao will host Cocoteo FM as El Martillo and La Gata, delivering bachata, merengue, dembow, and reggaeton. Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen team up as MW and Delta Dawne on Back Country Radio, with Del Rey’s real-life husband, Jeremy Dufrene, voicing swamp meteorologist Mud Dog Mike, fitting, since he’s an actual airboat captain.

Burna Boy and DJ Palms Trax helm AfroBank FM, while Robyn and Alex Consani lead pop institutions Flash FM. Trick Daddy and Trina bring regional rap classics to Dirty South Classics, and Slayer founders King and Araya promise “metal and metal only” on The Chamber 106.6, previewing Black Sabbath, Pantera, and Slayer tracks.

Araya called the station “a new metal station for players and fans who like it fast and heavy,” adding that “Slayer and GTA’s aggressive and unapologetic style of chaos makes for a whole lot of fun.”

GTA 6 launches November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, featuring 34 original tracks from artists including Travis Scott, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards.