Meera deported from Canada after immigration questioning

Pakistani film actor Meera gestures during an event. — Facebook/ MeeraOfficial1

LONDON/NEW YORK: Pakistani film actor Meera has been sent back to the United States after Canadian immigration authorities stopped her at the Niagara border and refused her entry into Canada, she told Geo News.

Meera, whose real name is Syeda Irtiza Rubab, was travelling from New York to Canada to attend a show when she was stopped by immigration officials and questioned for several hours before being returned to the US.

The actor had previously visited Calgary, where she promoted her film Psycho and performed on stage.

The precise reason for the latest immigration action has not been disclosed.

This is not the first time Meera has faced immigration difficulties abroad. She was previously refused entry into the United Kingdom and subjected to a 10-year entry ban by British immigration authorities.

Documents previously obtained by Geo News showed that Meera was refused entry and subjected to restrictions on her movement following questioning by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport.

Her mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, claimed that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding during an immigration interview because Meera struggled to understand the questions asked in English.

Although the 10-year ban subsequently expired, Meera continued to face difficulties obtaining a British visa. A fresh application was refused after her travel agent allegedly submitted incorrect information, leading British authorities to cite false representations.

In July 2025, Meera publicly appealed to the British government to grant her a visa so she could visit her sister, who was undergoing cancer treatment in London. She said her family and home were in London and that she had been unable to visit them for several years because of the immigration dispute.

Meera, who holds a US Green Card, has frequently travelled to the United States for personal and professional engagements.

Her latest encounter with Canadian immigration authorities has brought renewed attention to her previous immigration difficulties in Britain.

“I still do not know why I was deported from Canada. I am trying to verify the facts. Immigration officials only asked me basic questions before deporting me. I suspect someone may have made a malicious complaint against me,” Meera told Geo News.