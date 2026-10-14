Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda ‘gift to the cosmos’ on special occasion

Ahaan Panday made Aneet Padda’s special day more memorable with a sweet tribute.

The Saiyaara co-stars, whose on-screen chemistry as Krish and Vaani won hearts, have once again caught the attention of fans after Ahaan's heartfelt birthday wish for Aneet.

Alongside a series of unseen photos of the birthday girl, Chikki Panday’s son penned, “you’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust.”

“i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it,” he continued. “and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind.”

“happy happy happy birthday,” the 28-year-old model added.

His choice of words, particularly the phrase “a gift to the cosmos,” has left fans wondering about the special place the actress holds in his life.

Adding to the intrigue was Aneet's response. She replied warmly, calling him “the best man in the whole wide world” and referring to him as “my Ahaana.”

It was this affectionate exchange that gave fans another reason to revisit the ongoing conversation about their bond.

For admirers who have followed the pair since Saiyaara’s debut, their interactions are particularly fascinating.

The film brought Ahaan and Aneet together as a romantic pair on screen, but their off-screen camaraderie has continued to attract attention long after audiences fell in love with Krish and Vaani's story.

Naturally, the birthday exchange has prompted a familiar question among fans: could there be something more to their seemingly special connection, or are they simply two close friends who share a beautiful bond?