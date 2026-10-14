Rahat, son pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 78th birth anniversary in Dallas

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan cut cake during the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 78th birthday celebration. — Minhaz Bashir

The 78th birth anniversary of qawwali legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was observed here with reverence. His nephew and foremost disciple, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, attended the event with his son, Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan.

Members of the Pakistani and Indian diaspora attended the gathering in the Texas city, among them a large number from the Sikh community. Prominent figures from various walks of life were also present to honour Nusrat's extraordinary contribution to music.

A question-and-answer session was a highlight of the evening. Participants from both communities asked Rahat about music, qawwali, Pakistan-India relations and his uncle's artistic legacy.

"War is not the solution to any problem. We all want peace, love and harmony, and that is our message," Rahat said.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses the ceremony for the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 78th birthday. — Minhaz Bashir

He said music was not bound by borders or geography. It could not be divided along lines of religion, language or nationality, he added.

The singer said the qawwali tradition had, for centuries, bound people together through love and spiritual connection. He described his mission as spreading peace, tolerance and brotherhood around the world through his music. "Wherever I go, my voice and my art will carry the message of love and peace," he said. He added that music brings people closer and narrows the distances between them.

Speaking to Geo News later, Rahat recalled the decades he had spent in the company and tutelage of his uncle. He said that "not one night, but many nights" would not be enough to describe Nusrat's greatness, personality and contribution to the art.

Rahat said that besides music, Nusrat taught him a lesson for life: respect for elders and senior artists. According to him, Nusrat always advised that an artist who is older must be respected, however junior they may be in rank or fame. Rahat said he had made this a guiding principle of his life and was now passing it on to the next generation.

Shahzaman, who represents the family's new generation of musicians, also drew attention at the event. Many attendees remarked on echoes of Nusrat in his voice and style.

Asked about the comparison, Shahzaman responded with humility. He said he did not consider himself equal to even "the dust" of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. But he said it was a great honour and encouragement if listeners heard a glimpse of the maestro in his voice.

Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan sings during the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 78th birthday celebration. — Minhaz Bashir

He said he was working hard to carry the family's musical tradition forward. His father had preserved this great heritage after Nusrat and made it known worldwide, he noted. It was now his responsibility, he said, to pass it on to the next generation.

Shahzaman said the family's qawwali tradition went back nearly 300 years and he wanted to play his part in continuing it. He thanked his admirers and asked for their prayers.

During the event, father and son performed in Nusrat's memory. At the audience's special request, they also sang the last sehra recorded by Nusrat, drawing warm applause.

National promoter Aamir Makhani and Rehan Siddiqui were among the guests. Political, social, business and cultural figures from the Pakistani and Indian communities also attended. A birthday cake was cut in Nusrat's honour, and Rahat fed cake to guests with his own hands.

Rahat is currently in North America for a concert tour across US and Canadian cities. He took time out to celebrate his mentor's birth anniversary with the Dallas community. He said the purpose of the event was to revive memories of Nusrat and share the occasion with the local community.

Rahat is scheduled to perform in Frisco, in the Dallas area, on October 16.

Attendees from both countries, particularly members of the Sikh community, described Nusrat as a great artist of a shared cultural heritage. His voice, they said, still lives in the hearts of millions across the subcontinent.

Nearly three decades after his death, Nusrat's voice has lost none of its magic. The Dallas gathering showed once again that music knows no borders. From Rahat to Shahzaman, the qawwali legacy continues to pass from one generation to the next, carrying its message of love, peace and brotherhood around the world.