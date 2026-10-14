F1 announces return of Africa Grand Prix: When will you see race cars in action?

After a 33-year hiatus, the world's fastest racing cars are making a comeback to Africa, but it will be a few years before fans can catch them again.

F1 announced a 10-year agreement with Rwanda on October 13 to bring the African Grand Prix to the country in the early 2030s. The championship has not yet announced any year for the first race.

The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, sponsored by Visit Rwanda, will be held on a specially constructed track in Bugesera, some 40km south of Kigali, the capital. The track is being constructed in conjunction with a new international airport and has to meet the FIA's Grade 1 standards needed for Formula One.

The proposed circuit will be based around the natural changes in height of the area, and will have a long straight track created to promote over taking. It is designed by the former racing driver from Austria, Alex Wurz and the Tilke engineering firm.

South Africa last had an F1 race in 1993 when Kyalami circuit hosted the season's penultimate Grand Prix. The sport is now widespread throughout Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, and for over 30 years Africa had no race in the sport.

Rwanda's deal also improves a long-held desire of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has repeatedly said that F1 should be back on African soil.

The country is looking forward to the event for tourists, investment and international attention, job creation and development of local skills. The project is part of a larger strategy to make Rwanda a host for big sporting events.

South Africa, who had also been on the quest to return to the F1 calendar, has not given up on these goals. Its officials have said that the continent may see more than one Grand Prix in the future.

At the moment, the completion of the circuit and related infrastructure is the only thing which is essential for Rwanda's first race to become a reality. F1 has confirmed the long-term deal, but the date for engines to roar across the new track is yet to be announced.