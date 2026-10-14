Body recovered after fishing boat vanishes off Scotland, two crew members missing

Rescue efforts are underway after a fishing boat with three men on board vanished while they were fishing off Scotland's Outer Hebrides.

One man’s dead body has been recovered and two others are still missing.

The ship was reported overdue off Port of Ness on the Isle of Lewis on Tuesday night, October 13, 2026.

At around 9.20pm HM Coastguard received the alert and then Police Scotland got a report soon after midnight.

A body has been found in the water since, but his identification remains pending. The families of the three men had been notified and were being assisted, police said.

A search and rescue operation is underway involving a coastguard aircraft, two helicopters, six coastal guard rescue teams, two lifeboats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a local boat and police.

The search is ongoing amid yellow weather warnings for high winds in the region.

Some areas are expected to see gusts to 70mph, making it difficult for those carrying out the search.

The police Scotland said HM Coastguard and RNLI were helping in this massive operation.

The cause of the incident remains uncertain and what happened to the ship is yet to be determined.

Emergency crews are still trying to determine the whereabouts of the two men who went missing.