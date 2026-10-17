Karoline Leavitt breaks silence on why she left White House despite accepting new Fox News job

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has explained why she left Donald Trump's administration despite taking up another job, revealing that she was working more than 60 hours a week while serving the president.

Leavitt, 29, made the revelation during an Instagram question-and-answer session on Wednesday after a follower questioned her decision to leave the White House while continuing to make television appearances.

"As press sec I was working in the office 60+ hours a week, traveling the world and always on call, 24/7," she wrote.

"Now I am home with my kids every day and doing some TV hits. These things are not the same, ma'am," she added.

Leavitt resigned in August, months after welcoming her second child, a daughter named Viviana, in May.

She had taken nearly three months of maternity leave before returning to the White House in July.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump repeatedly contacted Leavitt during her maternity leave, asking when she would return to work.

Despite leaving the administration, Leavitt has continued defending the president and remains involved in Republican politics.

During the same Instagram session, she described Trump as the best boss she had worked for, saying he remained supportive even after her departure.

Leavitt is now preparing to join Fox News as a political contributor on November 1, a move announced by the network earlier this month.

Her new role will allow her to provide political commentary without the daily responsibilities of representing the White House.

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

She was succeeded by conservative commentator Katie Zacharia, whose appointment has since faced scrutiny over her legal credentials.