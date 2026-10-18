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Indian actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at car in Mumbai

Actor's driver suffers gunshot wound as police launch investigation

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 18, 2026

An undated photo of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. — Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
An undated photo of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. — Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three to four rounds were fired at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, leaving two people injured.

According to Gulf News, Shroff was leaving a ground after playing football when the shooting occurred as a crowd gathered to see the actor.

His driver suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Another person, reportedly an autorickshaw driver, was also injured. Police have not disclosed the severity of the injuries.

Mumbai Police formed 15 teams to investigate the incident, while forensic personnel collected evidence after the area was cordoned off.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly directed police to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Shroff’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, later told reporters that his son was safe.

Following the shooting, a video circulated on social media in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

However, the authenticity of the claim and any connection between the gang and the shooting have not been independently established. Police have not confirmed who carried out the attack.

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