The art of economic statecraft

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares to exchange US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 11, 2017. — Reuters

Every generation in its time inherits a different economic question. The 19th century is defined by industrialisation; the 20th is marked by production, trade and globalisation. The 21st century brought us a new paradigm: not how nations create wealth, but how they preserve, multiply and protect their wealth, in times of geopolitical rivalry, technological disruption and climate risk.

Economic statecraft focuses on the disciplined coordination of public institutions, national capital and strategic policy to create, protect and maximise national wealth across generations. It differs from economic management because it prepares nations for tomorrow’s opportunities and risks, while economic management primarily addresses today’s problems. Under economic statecraft, fiscal policy, financial markets, industrial strategy, technology and national security are not considered as separate disciplines but interconnected instruments of national power.

Nations do not prosper because they have abundant natural resources, nor do they disappear because they run out of wealth; all depends upon the quality of institutions that govern their economic management. From a historical perspective, modern public finance was pioneered by the Dutch Republic; credible fiscal institutions and deep capital markets laid the foundations of Britain’s Industrial Revolution; through sophisticated financial markets, the US transformed private enterprise into global economic leadership.

In recent times, countries with different histories and resource endowments – Singapore, South Korea, Norway and the UAE – can achieve extraordinary success through disciplined institutions, efficient capital allocation and long-term policy continuity. Sustainable prosperity is eventually an institutional accomplishment.

The parameters of the global economy are being reshaped once again. Trade, technology and investment between the US and China are redefining the strategic competition. This is reshaping supply chains worldwide, which are increasingly organised around resilience as much as efficiency. Artificial intelligence is another important factor transforming productivity; digital finance is constantly reshaping financial systems; and investment decisions and sovereign borrowing are influenced by climate considerations.

Sovereign investment has also become an instrument of foreign policy, with states increasingly positioning sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions and export credit agencies to secure technology, energy security, critical minerals and strategic partnerships. Economic strength today rests on two important factors: growth and institutional capability.

Pakistan has the advantage of a strategic geopolitical location. It sits at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and China; Pakistan has strategic geography, entrepreneurial talent, abundant resources, and a youthful population. These changes present both a challenge and an opportunity for us; however, they will create opportunity only if institutions can convert national potential into lasting economic strength.

Modern economic statecraft rests on seven mutually reinforcing pillars: the first is the nation’s sovereign finance. The national balance sheet must include national assets and liabilities, not just annual budgets and public debt.

Norway transformed petroleum revenues and wealth into one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, while Singapore, through GIC, and the UAE, through ADIA, show how professional management of public assets can build long-term national wealth.

Pakistan also possesses valuable public assets, from land and infrastructure to mineral resources and state-owned enterprises, but unfortunately, they remain underutilised because fragmented institutional arrangements manage them. For instance, circular debt, the protracted restructuring of Pakistan Steel Mills and the cyclical losses of PIA demonstrate the cost of managing public liabilities without adequate plans and policies for public assets.

The second pillar is macroeconomic policy objectives. Sustainable growth requires fiscal, monetary, trade, industrial and labour-market policies to strengthen and harmonise one another rather than function independently.

Successful economies achieve durable prosperity not only through reforms but through consistent policy, which in turn encourages investment, innovation and productivity. Pakistan’s economy has struggled with a lack of continuity and consistency in policy for quite some time.

The third pillar is capital-market development. Modern economies rely not only on banks but also on corporate bond markets, pension funds, insurance companies, venture capital, infrastructure funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to transform domestic savings into productive investment. Mature capital markets finance entrepreneurship, innovation and productivity while lessening excessive dependence on commercial banking.

The fourth pillar is macroprudential regulation. The global financial crisis revealed that financial stability cannot be fortified simply by overseeing individual institutions. Systemic risks emerge across interconnected markets through leverage, liquidity pressures and external shocks. Effective macroprudential governance therefore demands continuous coordination between the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other regulators to anticipate risks before they become crises.

The fifth pillar is industrial strategy, as competitive economies foster structural transformation and carefully develop comparative advantage by positioning investment, research, innovation, export finance, infrastructure and skilled human capital with sectors capable of engendering persistent productivity growth. For Pakistan’s prospective, agriculture value addition, minerals, advanced manufacturing, logistics, digital services and export-oriented industries should become central pillars of long-term sustainable development.

The sixth pillar is technological competitiveness. Artificial intelligence, digital payments, cybersecurity and financial technology are becoming significant catalysts of productivity, competitiveness and national resilience. AI will not beat the human race; rather, those who know how to use it will beat those who do not. Countries that invest early in digital capabilities will shape the future economy rather than be driven by events and merely adapt to it.

The seventh and most important pillar is institutional governance. Strong institutions do not operate in isolation. Ministries of finance, FBR, State Bank, regulators, planning authorities, revenue agencies and investment institutions must function within a shared strategic framework. Integrated, professional coordination among these bodies distinguishes resilient economies from vulnerable ones.

Pakistan’s repeated economic challenges – fiscal deficits, balance-of-payments pressures, underperforming SOEs, low FDI, shallow capital markets and fragmented policymaking, etc. – should therefore be understood not as isolated failures but as symptoms of an institutional deficit. The challenge is not to create completely new institutions and bodies, but to modernise, integrate, connect and align those that already exist.

The economic statecraft reform agenda should begin with three foundational priorities: establishing a National Economic Statecraft Council to coordinate long-term strategy (do not confuse this with the SIFC); issuing a yearly sovereign balance sheet that reports public assets together with liabilities; and strengthening domestic capital markets through bond markets, REITs, financial instruments and long-term investment vehicles. These reforms should be accompanied by stable macroprudential coordination, pension reform to mobilise persevering domestic capital, digital public finance, a comprehensive public asset registry and transparent fiscal risk reporting for state-owned enterprises and contingent liabilities.

None of these reforms requires new geography or extraordinary natural resources. They require genuine political commitment, institutional coordination, policy continuity and adherence to the established professional management standards.

Eventually, the defining question of this century is not how much wealth a nation possesses, but how efficiently its institutions do wealth creation, wealth management, wealth preservation and wealth security. This is the most efficient way to manage and avoid financial crises. Countries that invest in institutional capability build resilience before crises emerge, attract investment through credibility rather than incentives alone, and create sustainable prosperity that endures across generations.

Pakistan’s next economic transformation will be contingent less on discovering new resources than on understanding the practice and concept of economic statecraft. Budgets determine the priorities of a single year, whereas institutions determine the pathways that lead to the prosperity of generations.

The writer is a political economist, public policy commentator and advocate for principled leadership and regional cooperation across the Muslim world.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News