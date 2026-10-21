76ers spoil knicks ring night with win in LeBron James' debut

The Philadelphia Sixers kicked off the NBA season with a bang, knocking off the Knicks on opening night.

The 76ers rally past the reigning NBA champion, the New York Knicks, with a 106-100 win on Tuesday night.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 28 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his debut game since his transfer from the Boston Celtics.

The NBA leading scorer LeBron began his record 24th season by scoring 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Philly had three 3-pointers from Anfernee Simons and two from fellow newcomer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Reflecting on his debut game with the 76ers, LeBron said, “Blessed to be able to play still at this level. Blessed to be able to play in this building too.”

Jaylen Brunson posted 21 points, but the NBA Finals MVP made 6 shots out of his 19 attempts.

For context, the Knicks crushed the 76ers in a second round playoffs sweep last season, during the early part of a 13-game winning streak that fuelled a 16-3 finish.

It was after that blowout defeat the Philadelphia made its move, trading for Brown and signing King James after the 41-year-old NBA leading scorer decided to part ways with the Los Angeles Lakers.