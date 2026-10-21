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Mark Allen reveals he left mental health clinic after 10 weeks to complete in NI Open

'Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured, I’m doing my best to turn things round' wrote Allen

By
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Published October 21, 2026

Mark Allen reveals he left mental health clinic after 10 weeks to complete in NI Open
Mark Allen reveals he left mental health clinic after 10 weeks to complete in NI Open

After losing to Jordan Brown 4-2 in the opening round in Belfast on Tuesday, October 20, former world No. 1 Mark Allen revealed he checked out of a mental health clinic to play in Northern Ireland Open.

Allen revealed this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): he had spent the last 10 weeks in the clinic, confessing that, at times, he “didn’t see a future in anything.”

Allen released a statement on social media on Wednesday morning and said, “Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured, I’m doing my best to turn things round."

While revealing his mental health struggles, he added, “I have been in a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks, finally discharging myself so I could attempt to play in Belfast.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Northern Irishman couldn’t hold back tears during his interview on TNT Sports.

“I’ve been flooded with support, but the problems are within. I just don’t see a future.

"It’s sad to say, as this is all I’ve loved to do since I was 12, but at the minute, I’m just trying to survive,” Allen said.

Mark Allen reveals he left mental health clinic after 10 weeks to complete in NI Open

The 40-year-old snooker star was competing in his first match since he conceded defeat in his world championship semi-final to Wu Yize in April.

Allen missed a match-ball black off the spot at 16-15 in front and went on to lose the deciding frame to Wu, who went on to clinch the title.

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