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Titans cut DT Jordan Elliott over mysterious 'incident' at team facility

The Titans marked their first win of the season in Week 6, which came in a surprise victory of 26-20 over the Colts

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Published October 21, 2026

Titans cut DT Jordan Elliott over mysterious incident at team facility
Titans cut DT Jordan Elliott over mysterious 'incident' at team facility

The Tennessee Titans have released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in a surprise move on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The franchise cited an undisclosed "incident" from Thursday, October 15, at the team's facility.

Titans coach Robert Saleh told the local media before practice on Friday, October 16, that Elliott wouldn’t be available for practice because he was “dealing with personal stuff.”

Elliott didn’t travel to Indianapolis last Saturday and was inactive for the Titans’ surprise win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans marked their first win of the season in Week 6 which came in a surprise victory of 26-20 over the Colts.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the franchise said the incident took place last Thursday but didn’t disclose the details.

“Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliot. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

The 28-year-old stuck a two-year deal valued at $8.5 million with the Titans in the offseason after spending two seasons with Saleh and the 49ers.

Elliott appeared in five games this season with the Titans and registered 11 total tackles.

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