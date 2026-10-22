Angel Reese leads Dream to Game 3 win over Valkyries in WNBA Finals

Dream Guard Angel Reese makes history as the team beats the Golden State Warriors 97-71 in front of a sold-out crowd on Wednesday night.

Reese finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream rally past the Valkyries and take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.

Rhyne Howard added 16 points and Naz Hillmon had 15 for the Dream.

Reese put up a strong show for the second time in the WNBA Finals, having posted 30 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2, which brought the first ever win for Dream in the Finals.

Game 3 was initially scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 22 at the Gateway Centre Arena.

The league managed to carve out a plan with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to play the next two games of the championship there to allow for a much bigger crowd.

According to the reported capacity, the Gateway can house only 3,500 people, while the State Farm Arena has a seating capacity of over 17,000.

More records follow on Wednesday night in Game 3 as Reese becomes the youngest player (24 years & 168 days) in WNBA Finals history books with three straight double-doubles.

The Atlanta Dream with just two wins away from a WNBA title will play host in Game 4 scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026.