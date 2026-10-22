Former NFL star Allen Bailey dies at 37 as family cites natural causes

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey has died at age 37 on Tuesday, October 21, 2026.

Bailey’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., said Bailey’s wife discovered him dead at their Florida home on Tuesday, October 21, per TMZ.

The cause of the former NFL star's death remains unknown, but the outlet reported, citing family sources who believe he died from natural causes.

The Chiefs share a tribute post and said, “Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul. We’re deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Bailey played for 10 seasons in the NFL. He was picked by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami.

Bailey played the longest stretch of his career with the Chiefs for eight seasons before moving to the Falcons in 2019.

He ended up inking a two-year deal valued at $10.5 million.

Bailey received a contract extension of one year the next year valued at $4.5 million, but the franchise released him in 2021 to save $4.5 million.

He didn’t appear in the NFL again, spending 10 seasons appearing in 133 games, posting 248 tackles and 22 sacks.