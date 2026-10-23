British mother, 36, dies saving her two sons from powerful currents in Bahamas

A 36-year-old British woman has died while trying to save two sons being swept away by powerful ocean currents in the Bahamas. The incident occurred on October 20, 2026, when the family was on a holiday near the southern end of Bimini island.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the mother was prompted to attempt a rescue after seeing her boys getting carried away by a strong current; however, she also swept as the family struggled against the rough waters.

A nearby water taxi crew spotted the family in distress and rushed to help.

The boat's captain, Linty Stuart, said the crew managed to rescue both children, but towering waves made reaching their mother extremely difficult.

Stuart recalled that one wave, estimated at seven to eight feet high, nearly overturned his vessel during the rescue operation.

The woman was eventually pulled from the water and taken to North Bimini Ferry Dock, where rescuers performed CPR.

Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at a nearby medical clinic.

In a particularly heartbreaking detail, local reports said her two sons witnessed attempts to resuscitate their mother.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman or disclosed the children's ages.

Police said foul play was not suspected, while an autopsy will establish the exact cause of death.

The British Foreign Office confirmed it was supporting the family and maintaining contact with local authorities.