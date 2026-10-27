Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in London: Nominees, favourites and timings

Football's biggest stars are set to gather in London on Monday for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, with England captain Harry Kane, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the prestigious award.

The 70th edition of the ceremony will be held at the London Palladium, marking the first time the event has taken place outside France since its inception in 1956.

The decision to host the event in London also pays tribute to English football legend Stanley Matthews, who became the first recipient of the Ballon d'Or seven decades ago.

Who are the favourites?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite after scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances during the 2025-26 season.

The 33-year-old could become the first English footballer to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

However, he faces competition from Yamal, Mbappe, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and eight-time winner Lionel Messi, who is also among the 30 nominees.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, who won the award last year, is also in contention.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's former midfielder Alexia Putellas is considered a leading candidate for the women's Ballon d'Or, alongside Aitana Bonmati, Ewa Pajor and Arsenal's Alessia Russo.

When and where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2026?

The ceremony will begin at 8pm GMT on Monday, October 26.

Football fans can follow the event through DAZN, which will provide live coverage in several countries, while updates will also be available on the official Ballon d'Or website.

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and sports presenter Kate Scott will host the ceremony.

Besides the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards, honours will also be presented to the best young players, goalkeepers, coaches and clubs.

The winners will be determined by an international jury of journalists based on individual performances, team achievements and fair play.