Long-form video on Instagram for creators: Here’s what you know before you upload

Instagram is no longer limited to its short-form model. With the introduction of "Features" that tests horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes by selected creators from the United States, along with Instagram coming to Apple TV, the platform is making a move towards long-form.

Here are some aspects that creators should know.

Know your formats

Currently, there are four video formats available on Instagram. Feed posts have the capacity for the longest videos—up to 60 minutes—that are most appropriate for tutorials, interviews, and explainers that demand uninterrupted content. Reels theoretically support videos up to 20 minutes, although the platform encourages shorter videos of higher retention, with 5 to 15 seconds and 30 to 90 seconds being recommended. Stories, meanwhile, only go up to 60 seconds per story and are good for sequential updates, while live videos can go up to four hours.

Post long for depth, short for growth

The basic principle is this: long videos are for existing followers who already trust you, while short videos are great for discovering new audiences. Short videos are what the platform recommends for better discoverability.

Package for drop-off points

If your Reel/feed video is long, get right to the point. Declare your takeaway in the first three seconds, use a clear cover photo, and include on-screen text early to accommodate the deaf. Structured content may be better served by carousel posts with chapter breaks.

Repurpose, don't just upload

There are probably five great clips within a ten-minute tutorial video. Trim them out and use Reels to test the hook and direct viewers to the longer video—new Features allow linking Reels to long-form content.

Pay attention to the technical specifications

Export in MP4/H.264 format, frame vertically where appropriate, and keep the text large enough to prevent distortion by compression. In terms of watching videos on the television screen, horizontal format is more important than ever before.