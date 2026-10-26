Lula takes swipe at Trump, declares Brazil 'no one's backyard' after winning presidential elections

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, who won his fourth presidential term in elections held Sunday, has taken a veiled swipe at the U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that the South American country will not become anyone’s backyard.

In a victory speech to his supporters in Sao Paulo on Monday, Lula said: “This is God’s work - and it’s thanks to all of you.”

The 80-year-old politician’s victory is historic as this marks the first time that a candidate who lost the first round managed to win the second round.

Lula, who defeated right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested runoff, also vowed to defend democracy, saying that Brazil would never return to authoritarian rule.

"This country will not accept being anyone's backyard," he said, apparently referring to the United States, whose president had openly supported his opponent.

The Brazilian leader also accused foreign actors of attempting to influence the elections through social media platforms, announcing that his government would introduce regulations to hold technology companies accountable.

"We need to regulate digital platforms," Lula said, arguing that crimes committed online should be treated the same way as those committed in the physical world.

He further criticised technology giants for making billions of dollars while allegedly avoiding taxes and interfering in the country's democratic process.

The president, who turns 81 on Tuesday, also pledged to improve healthcare, strengthen public security and govern all Brazilians regardless of their political affiliations.

Meanwhile, his opponent Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, refused to accept the election results and demanded that the vote be annulled.