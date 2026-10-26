Machado returns to Venezuela after 10 months in exile following Maduro's capture

Venezuela’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has returned to her home country after spending more than 10 months in exile.

In an update shared on X, Machado shared a glimpse of crowds welcoming her on Sunday and captioned, “In Venezuela! Together! For freedom!.”

This comes after the political landscape in the South American country changed following the arrest of former President Nicolas Maduro by the US forces in Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026.

However, Machado's return has raised questions about her political future, as the US-backed transition process has largely excluded her despite her longstanding opposition to Maduro.

Following Maduro's capture, Washington threw its support behind his former deputy Delcy Rodriguez, who has been serving as Venezuela's interim president.

US President Donald Trump, when asked about Machado's return on Sunday, said he was unaware of her arrival but hoped she was safe.

He also praised the opposition leader, recalling that she had presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during an earlier meeting.

Machado, who left Venezuela in December 2025 to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway, had reportedly made seven unsuccessful attempts to return to her country.

Her return was confirmed by fellow opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who also announced plans to come back to Venezuela after spending months in exile.

The 59-year-old politician had won the opposition's presidential primary in 2023 but was barred from contesting the 2024 election against Maduro.

Gonzalez subsequently replaced her as the opposition candidate, although Maduro was declared the winner in an election whose results were widely disputed.

Meanwhile, Machado's adviser David Smolansky told Reuters that she would meet families of political prisoners, earthquake victims and opposition leaders while pushing for fresh presidential elections.

However, Venezuela has yet to announce an election date, with the Trump administration maintaining that the country's economy and democratic institutions must be stabilised before a vote.

Rodriguez, who initially assumed power for a 90-day period, has remained in office without holding fresh elections.