MGK seemingly falls hard for Dakota Johnson after past romance

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly may be moving beyond a casual fling — and their reported holiday plans suggest this romance could have more staying power than expected.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have reportedly grown closer in recent months.

As per Daily Mail that the pair share a playful bond, with plenty of laughs, karaoke sessions and movie nights keeping things fun.

Read More: Dakota Johnson, MGK get closer with secret dates and dark humour

“They are light-hearted and love to have fun,” one insider said.

The pair has known each other for years, but their connection reportedly strengthened after they spent time together at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York in July.

Their chemistry is apparently hard to ignore.

One source previously claimed Johnson described it as “fireworks,” while MGK is said to admire her personality and musical interests.

He has reportedly encouraged her to explore singing, with Johnson also spending time with him in the recording studio.

Now, the relationship may be heading into more serious territory. An insider claimed the pair are already “making holiday plans,” hinting that their connection could deepen over the coming months.

“But I will tell you that when men fall for Dakota, they fall hard,” the source added.

Johnson was previously linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while MGK’s on-and-off relationship with Megan Fox frequently made headlines. Insiders suggest the new pairing brings a lighter, more playful dynamic.

Of course, holiday plans aren’t exactly wedding bells — but they could signal that this is becoming more than a summer romance.

Read More: Dakota Johnson seemingly confirms MGK romance as Taylor Swift cheers

Do you think Dakota and MGK make an unexpected match, or is this romance too surprising to last?