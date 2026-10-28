FDA recalls over 1,300 cases of Miyoko's plant-based butter over mould, E. coli concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a major recall for over 1,300 cases of a popular plant-based butter product after lab reports identified potential contamination with yeast, mould and E. coli.

The recall involves Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter 8-ounce packages shipped by Prosperity Organic Foods Inc. of Boise, Idaho.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II.

For the unversed, Category II recall means using the product could cause short-term or treatable health issues.

The Miyoko’s butter was initially recalled on September 11, and on October 23, the FDA gave the recall the second-highest risk level, Class II.

The individual units were distributed in 6-pack cases with the following details:

Product label: Miyoko’s Creamery Organic European Style Plant Milk Butter

Net weight: 3 lbs (6-pack, o-oz units)

Lot number: 1007871

Best-by date: November, 5, 2026

The individual prodcuts totalling 7,824 were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, Wisconsin and New Hampshire.

The federal drug agency has urged the customers to check their fridge and freezer for the recalled butter and immediately toss or return it.