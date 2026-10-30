Selena Gomez recalls 'forcing' Demi Lovato to pursue singing at age 13

The pop icons and childhood best friends revisit some of their most iconic moments

Demi Lovato has Selena Gomez to thank for pushing her to pursue music.

In a new video promoting their Rare Beauty collaboration, Gomez revealed that she recognised Lovato’s talent at an early age and “forced” her to take it up seriously.

The revelation came as the pop icons took a trip down memory lane with some of their most iconic pictures together, from their first time meeting on Barney & Friends at age 7 to their recent reunion at the opening night of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in April.

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“It was Demi’s first night on tour… It was so good,” Gomez, 34 recalled. “It was so fun to be able to watch Demi do what I remember forcing her to do when we were 13, ‘cause I just loved her voice,” she added.

The It’s Not That Deep Tour also brought another unexpected reunion when Lovato brought out her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, on stage for a surprise Camp Rock duet.

Notably, Gomez also dated a Jonas Brother, specifically Nick, in the late 2000s.

In the new Life in Series video, Gomez and Lovato also reacted to a picture of them from a Teen Choice Awards, which they attended with The Jonas Brothers.

The duo also revisited other iconic moments throughout their decades-long friendship, including the Princess Protection Program movie, red carpet appearances, the infamous “Dis-knees,” and Gomez’s blue hair meme.

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