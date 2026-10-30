 
Geo News

Selena Gomez recalls 'forcing' Demi Lovato to pursue singing at age 13

Gomez says 'it was so fun' to see Lovato perform at her recent 'It's Not That Deep Tour'

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

The pop icons and childhood best friends revisit some of their most iconic moments
The pop icons and childhood best friends revisit some of their most iconic moments

Demi Lovato has Selena Gomez to thank for pushing her to pursue music.

In a new video promoting their Rare Beauty collaboration, Gomez revealed that she recognised Lovato’s talent at an early age and “forced” her to take it up seriously.

The revelation came as the pop icons took a trip down memory lane with some of their most iconic pictures together, from their first time meeting on Barney & Friends at age 7 to their recent reunion at the opening night of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in April.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez 'in tears' as she enjoys concert amid Bieberchella

“It was Demi’s first night on tour… It was so good,” Gomez, 34 recalled. “It was so fun to be able to watch Demi do what I remember forcing her to do when we were 13, ‘cause I just loved her voice,” she added.

The It’s Not That Deep Tour also brought another unexpected reunion when Lovato brought out her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, on stage for a surprise Camp Rock duet.

Notably, Gomez also dated a Jonas Brother, specifically Nick, in the late 2000s.

In the new Life in Series video, Gomez and Lovato also reacted to a picture of them from a Teen Choice Awards, which they attended with The Jonas Brothers.

The duo also revisited other iconic moments throughout their decades-long friendship, including the Princess Protection Program movie, red carpet appearances, the infamous “Dis-knees,” and Gomez’s blue hair meme. 

READ MORE: Selena Gomez pens sweet note for Demi Lovato after reunion

Make us preferred on Google
Newly released 911 audio reveals Perez Hilton's sister's new statements
Newly released 911 audio reveals Perez Hilton's sister's new statements
'It Ends With Us' crew disputes Blake Lively's claims in new doc: Report
'It Ends With Us' crew disputes Blake Lively's claims in new doc: Report
Patrick Stewart dies at 86 following Alzheimer's and Dementia battle
Patrick Stewart dies at 86 following Alzheimer's and Dementia battle
Olivia Rodrigo roots for My Chemical Romance as chart battle rages
Olivia Rodrigo roots for My Chemical Romance as chart battle rages
Selena Gomez pens sweet note for Demi Lovato after reunion: 'Love you'
Selena Gomez pens sweet note for Demi Lovato after reunion: 'Love you'
Taylor Swift celebrates big day on social media amid Oscar campaign
Taylor Swift celebrates big day on social media amid Oscar campaign
Gracie Abrams drops major bombshell about much-awaited music release
Gracie Abrams drops major bombshell about much-awaited music release
'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals new look at Doctor Doom
'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals new look at Doctor Doom