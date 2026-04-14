Selena Gomez enjoys concert amid Bieberchella: 'I am in tears'

Selena Gomez attends concert amid Bieberchella: ‘I am in tears’

As Justin Bieber delivered a nostalgic and unforgettable Coachella headline debut, Selena Gomez was also soaking up the concert vibes but at a different show.

Demi Lovato kicked off her It’s Not That Deep Tour on Monday, April 13, and the Only Murders in the Building star was in attendance at the Kia Center to witness the moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Who Says songstress shared glimpses from her latest outing.

She offered a peek at some backstage fun with Demi, 33, including a photo of her getting ready.

In one of the black-and-white photos, Selena, also 33, wrote, “I’m in tears. @ddlovato — this was hands down one of the best shows.”

“Oh, and the VOCALS? Psh… blown away,” she added. In another update, the Calm Down hitmaker shared a video of herself dancing in the VIP box.

In addition to her rave remarks, a photo showed the two former Disney Channel co-stars sharing a hug backstage, with Selena adding a red heart emoji over the image.

It is pertinent to note that this marked the pair’s first public reunion in nearly a decade.

For the unversed, Selena and Demi first met as child actors on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

A few years later, they both rose to fame as teen stars and even co-starred in the 2009 Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program.

Additionally, Demi's tour kickoff came just two days after Justin, 32, sparked Bieberchella fever among fans following his April 11 main stage performance, where he served a mix of new and old hits, including live renditions of Baby, Never Say Never and more.