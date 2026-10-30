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Halle Berry reacts as Olivier Martinez retains primary custody of their son

The actress, 60, still obtained a partial victory as Martinez's restraining order was thrown out

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

Berry was accused of abusing her and Martinezs 13-year-old son, Mateo
Berry was accused of abusing her and Martinez's 13-year-old son, Mateo

Halle Berry has lost custody of her 13-year-old son Mateo to her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he accused her of child abuse.

On Thursday, October 28, L.A. Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman ruled that Martinez will retain primary physical custody of Mateo until a later hearing, per TMZ. However, Judge Kaufman denied Martinez’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against the actress, effectively dissolving his previous temporary restraining order against her according to Page Six.

The latest ruling comes almost one month after Martinez accused Berry of abusing Mateo. At the time, Martinez was granted a TRO against Berry as well as primary custody of Mateo. Berry denied all accusations and asked the court to restore the 50-50 custody agreement she’d had with Martinez since their divorce was finalised in 2023 after eight years (they separated in 2015).

READ MORE: Halle Berry accuses ex-husband of turning son against her after abuse claims

Despite losing her bid to restore the original custody agreement, Berry appeared to be in high spirits as she left the courtroom on Thursday alongside her fiancé, Van Hunt. In one video shared by US Weekly, the pair were seen smiling wide, and in another, she could be heard asking, “how are we going to celebrate?”

Her attorney, Marina Beck, told the Daily Mail, “We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO,” adding that Berry remains focused on her family’s well-being.

Berry reportedly retains joint legal custody and the tiebreaker in disagreements over decisions involving Maceo. The judge is expected to revisit the custody arrangement next month.

READ MORE: Halle Berry's Instagram post sparks courtroom clash with Olivier Martinez

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