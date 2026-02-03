Halle Berry reveals major plans for 2026

Halle Berry will be busy in 2026

Halle Berry says she’s entering a new phase of her life, and she has no intention of being quiet about it.

The Oscar-winning actress, who turns 60 later this year, opened up about aging, visibility, and her plans for the future while posing for a striking new photoshoot with The Cut.

At 59, Berry said she’s embracing what she calls her “menopause mission” and is determined to speak up more than ever before.

“When you get older, you stop getting sized up like a pork chop,” Berry shared, explaining how the way women are viewed in Hollywood shifts with age.

She added that getting older can come with a sense of being pushed aside.

“You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society … But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased.”

That mindset is reflected not just in her words, but in her work.

According to the publication, Berry is preparing for a busy year ahead, set to produce three series and seven movies in 2026, while also starring in all of them.

The slate underscores her point that she isn’t slowing down, professionally or personally.

Berry also reflected on the personal work that helped her reach this stage of self-acceptance.

She credited attending a wellness retreat a few years ago with changing how she sees herself and her relationships.

“I realised I was just pulling in mirror images of myself, people who were broken, people with childhood wounds that weren’t addressed,” she said.

“I had to face the pain of what happened to me as a kid and release my secrets. I had to get it out of my body so I could fully love myself and show up for my own children.”

That self-love has been visible on her social media as well.

Berry marked her 59th birthday in August by sharing striking photos on Instagram, later revisiting the Bond-style imagery with another swimsuit post captioned, “This is 59.”

As she looks ahead to 2026, Berry is making it clear that age hasn’t diminished her voice, ambition, or presence.

If anything, she says, it’s given her the freedom to be louder, more visible, and more herself than ever before.