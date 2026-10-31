Kanye West, Bianca Censori Halloween outing comes after family revelations

Kanye West and Bianca Censori traded family drama for some Halloween thrills this week, stepping out for a spooky night at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

West tried to keep a low profile in a black face mask and dark outfit, while Censori went for a leather jacket and furry scarf.

The couple brought along a large group of friends, security staff and VIP guides — because apparently even a haunted house is better without waiting in line.

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The group reportedly enjoyed The Simpsons Ride, the Fast & Furious simulator and the Terror Tram, featuring the terrifying clown from the Terrifier films.

Their outing comes as Kim Kardashian opens up about the complicated reality of co-parenting with her ex-husband in Jonathan Van Meter’s new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

Kardashian revealed that she sometimes communicates with West through Censori and has even invited the couple to stay over so their children can spend time with their father.

"It is challenging co-parenting with someone who comes by every few months, but I'm always like, 'Oh, Dad's traveling,' " she said.

She also explained why she continues protecting West’s image in front of their children.

"I still make up stories and protect [the kids] because I want them to think their dad is the greatest. But I invite him over all the time."

Kardashian even offered to host West and Censori over Christmas, despite their difficult history.

"Last Christmas, I said, 'Sleep over on Christmas Eve. Bring your girlfriend.' I'm easy! 'Let's all do Christmas together,' " she said. "And I'll recommend it again this year."

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She added that she would put their past conflicts aside so the children could spend time with their father.