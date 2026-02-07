Are Bianca Censori and Kanye West having kids?

Bianca Censori reveals major family plans with Kanye West

Bianca Censori has spoken publicly for the first time about her future with husband Kanye West, revealing that the couple have discussed the idea of having children together, even if the timing remains uncertain.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Censori shared that growing their family is something they’ve thought about, while acknowledging that there is no clear plan in place.

Reflecting on the uncertainty, she asked, “When is it ever the right time for kids?” Censori is already a stepmother to West’s four children, Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

She also suggested that parenthood could mean a major lifestyle shift for the couple.

If they do welcome a child together, Censori said they have considered leaving Los Angeles, largely due to West’s discomfort with paparazzi culture.

She explained that the intense attention during a recent trip to Disneyland with the children left them frustrated by how closely everything was documented.

“My husband and I speak about it,” she said, explaining that West struggles with the idea of children being photographed.

“He has a real issue with LA because of that idea that they can photograph kids.”

While Censori’s comments point to hopes for the future, they come amid reports of strain in her marriage.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the relationship has been under pressure and that Censori had attempted to leave before West sought professional help.

According to the source, “Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times.”

West has since addressed his mental health publicly.

In a January 28 email interview with Vanity Fair, the rapper said he experienced a “deep depressive episode” linked to an antipsychotic medication and shared that he ended up in “a rehab facility in Switzerland.”

West has previously spoken openly about living with bipolar disorder.

Another source close to the musician told PEOPLE that his struggles have followed a familiar pattern over the years.

“He’s been in this vicious cycle for years,” the source said, explaining that periods of instability often lead to public fallout.

“When he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he’s caused his family, friends and himself.”

The source added that this awareness brings overwhelming guilt, making it difficult for him to remain emotionally balanced.

“He understands what he’s done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he’s feeling clearer, there’s already so much fallout.”

For now, Censori’s remarks suggest cautious optimism, balancing thoughts of family and change with the realities of a highly scrutinised marriage and West’s ongoing efforts to regain stability.