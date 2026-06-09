Bianca Censori appears in Kanye West’s latest bold creative drop

Kanye West, music icon whose real name is Ye, released a new visual project on his 49th birthday along with update about his upcoming music.

The 49-year-old rapper dropped a project called Gemini Season during his show in Amsterdam while he was on his overseas tour.

The video also features his wife Bianca Censori, who directed it and appears in it.

The track, however, is not a full song as it is a short preview with soft horn sounds and no heavy beats.

Ye sings in a slow and simple way, sharing playful lines about attraction and mood.

The video mainly shows Bianca sitting on a stool in a white outfit, placed in a strange but artistic scene with a cow and a mountain background with moving clouds.

Ye also appears at the end of the video, joining her in the final moments.

The whole video has a creative and unusual style that fans compared to his older work.

Along with this release, the video description also revealed that the deluxe version of his album Bully will come out on June 19.

Moreover, the album was first released in March and did well on the charts.

Ye is still on tour and will continue performing in upcoming shows, keeping attention on his new music and visuals.