'Don't turn it into a battle': Badminton star Palwasha Bashir on India, Pakistan match

Badminton star Palwasha Bashir has asked fans to not turn India and Pakistan's match into a battle, saying it is a sporting competition.

Both teams are set to go toe-to-toe in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.



The Virat Kohli-led Indian squad will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match which is dubbed as the "final, before the final".

"I hope that Pakistan will beat India under the leadership of Babar Azam," Bashir said in a video message, in which she wished them all the best.

"The best team will win, and I believe Pakistan will be the better side," she added.