West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

Saturday Oct 23, 2021
West Indies went down for their lowest total, 55, in a T20 World Cup, while it was also the lowest score by a team that has the full-member ICC status.
The Eoin Morgan-led England decimated the West Indies batting line-up as Kieron Pollard's men were all out for a scanty 55-run total in the T20 World Cup.
West Indies' lowest total in T20Is is 45, which was coincidentally against the same side — England.
The lowest totals in a T20 World Cup have been scored by the Netherlands — 44 and 39.