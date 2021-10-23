West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

West Indies Ravi Rampaul (L) is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid (not pictured) as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler watches during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021.— AFP

West Indies went down for their lowest total, 55, in a T20 World Cup, while it was also the lowest score by a team that has the full-member ICC status.

The Eoin Morgan-led England decimated the West Indies batting line-up as Kieron Pollard's men were all out for a scanty 55-run total in the T20 World Cup.

West Indies' lowest total in T20Is is 45, which was coincidentally against the same side — England.

The lowest totals in a T20 World Cup have been scored by the Netherlands — 44 and 39.