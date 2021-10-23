West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

West Indies Ravi Rampaul (L) is clean bowled by Englands Adil Rashid (not pictured) as Englands wicketkeeper Jos Buttler watches during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021.— AFP
West Indies Ravi Rampaul (L) is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid (not pictured) as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler watches during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021.— AFP

West Indies went down for their lowest total, 55, in a T20 World Cup, while it was also the lowest score by a team that has the full-member ICC status.

The Eoin Morgan-led England decimated the West Indies batting line-up as Kieron Pollard's men were all out for a scanty 55-run total in the T20 World Cup.

West Indies' lowest total in T20Is is 45, which was coincidentally against the same side — England. 

The lowest totals in a T20 World Cup have been scored by the Netherlands — 44 and 39.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of blockbuster clash with India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of blockbuster clash with India
West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says
T20 World Cup: England thrashes defending champion West Indies with 6-wicket win

T20 World Cup: England thrashes defending champion West Indies with 6-wicket win
'Don't turn it into a battle': Badminton star Palwasha Bashir on India, Pakistan match

'Don't turn it into a battle': Badminton star Palwasha Bashir on India, Pakistan match
T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets

T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets

Latest

view all