T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

The Indian team defeated Pakistan in 2016, 2014, 2012 and twice in 2017. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan
The Indian team defeated Pakistan in 2016, 2014, 2012 and twice in 2017. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: England finally broke their losing streak against West Indies in an ICC T20 World Cup encounter with six wickets at Sharjah on Saturday.

West Indies were bowled out for 55, their lowest T20 World Cup score, as England – the former champions – comfortably chased the target.

But, there was more to this match than just that result.

It was England’s first win in the ICC T20 tournaments against West Indies. They were beaten by the Windies in five consecutive games before the changed result in Dubai.

In 2009, West Indies won by five wickets, in 2010 England were beaten by eight wickets’ margin, in 2012, England lost the World Cup match to West Indies by a margin of 15 runs. In 2016, West Indies defeated England twice, including the final.

This record gives Pakistani fans some hope. As, there are several similarities between the streaks of Pakistan and England against one their opponents.

While England has broken their streak against West Indies, Pakistan will look to repeat it today (Sunday) when it takes on India at the same venue.

Just like England did against the West Indies on Saturday, Pakistan will enter the game against India with five consecutive defeats on their back against their arch-rivals.

The Indian team defeated Pakistan in 2016, 2014, 2012 and twice in 2017.

There’s another similarity.

In 2016, England was beaten by West Indies twice, first in the rounds match and then in the final. In 2007, Pakistan lost to India in the rounds match and then in the final.

It worked out for England, but will it for Pakistan? Can Pakistan break the jinx on Sunday? Fans, of course, are hopeful for a better result from Babar XI this time.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

