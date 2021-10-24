T20 World Cup: Ahead of classic Pak-India battle, here's what the players have to say

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Ahead of classic Pak-India battle, here's what the players have to say

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Billions of cricket fans around the world will be glued to their TV screens for three hours from 7pm tonight. Photo: AFP
Billions of cricket fans around the world will be glued to their TV screens for three hours from 7pm tonight. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan vs India, the mother of all games, is currently the most anticipated match. The high voltage encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to be played tonight (Sunday).

Billions of cricket fans around the world will be glued to their TV screens or will be all ears to radio commentary for three hours from 7pm Pakistan Standard Time tonight.

The 22 representing the two arch rivals on the field will become the centre of attention, while the situation tests their nerves and gives them a chance to become heroes overnight.

From Shoaib Malik to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez to Babar Azam, everyone has their eyes set on this encounter.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all rounder, expressed his disappointment that both the teams only play in ICC events now.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, Malik - in a video shared by the ICC - said that the game is a big opportunity for youngsters.

“I guess for a newcomer, it's going to be a great opportunity. If you do well, you become a superstar. This is their best chance,” said the veteran all rounder who has played for Pakistan in parts of four different decades.

Young pace sensation Shaheen Afridi endorsed his senior’s views and agreed that this is going to be a big opportunity for everyone.

“The people of Pakistan and India all love this game and love to see them playing together. So, it is a big opportunity for everyone to become a hero,” said Shaheen, who wasn’t even born when Shoaib Malik had made his ODI debut.

Another senior player, Mohammad Hafeez, recalled his memories of playing against India.

Hafeez said that losing the T20 World Cup final to India at Johannesburg in 2007 was the lowest point, while beating India in the final of the ICC champions trophy was the highest point of his career among all India-Pakistan games.

Pakistan team’s bowling consultant, South African Vernon Philander, feels that the world comes to a standstill when these two teams, Pakistan and India, play against each other.

“When I touched down in Lahore two weeks ago, the first thing that popped up on the agenda was the India vs Pakistan match,” he said.

“ I think it's an iconic match and I suppose you know the whole world will come to a standstill every time these two teams play,” Philander said.

But all rounder Imad Waseem feels that it is just another game of cricket - a game that carries additional pressure.

“To keep it really simple in our head, yes there is pressure from Pakistan back home, from both sides, not just one, but it's just a cricket game with a lot of pressure,” said the young all rounder.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam said that no matter what opponent the team is facing, their aim is to give their 100% and try to give fans something to cheer about.

“We always try to give our best every time we play for the country, in any match,” he said.

“Every time we enter the field, its to win the game. Ups and down are part of the game, but as a player and as a captain, I try to give my 100% and take 100% from the team, give our best to win the match and make our fans happy,” Babar concluded.

