T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi on a roll as India 2 men down in high-voltage clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking two early wickets for Pakistan. — ICC

For live scores and ball-by-ball commentary, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/match/1789264



DUBAI: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been on a roll, claimed two early wicket for Pakistan against arch-rival India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Pakistani pacer sent opener Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion after he managed to score only one run. He was replaced by skipper Virat Kohli.

Afridi claimed another wicket of K Rahul as he departed for just three runs. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rahul in the ground.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had won the toss and elected to bowl first.



The two sides last clashed three years ago in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

The buzz around the game underlines the enduring appeal of the match-up between the subcontinent's feuding neighbours.



While Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian counterpart Virat Kohli have called it just another game, but that is clearly not the case.

Virat Kohli-led India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi



India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah



For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

