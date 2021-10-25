'Rohit, ball nazar ai thi?': Pakistan fan mocks Rohit Sharma

Screengrab of a video uploaded on social media in which Rohit Sharma is taunted by a Pakistani fan. Photo: Twitter

When Pakistan beat India in the final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017, a fan shouted from the stands: "Kohli, nahi hota tujse chase!" and went viral overnight.

Another video of a similar nature has emerged on social media in which Rohit Sharma can be seen fielding during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, while a Pakistani fan comes up with a taunt, shouting from the stands:

"Rohit, ball nazar ai thy? Nahi nazar ayi ball?"

The Indian cricketer obviously ignored the Pakistani fan and concentrated on his fielding. However, the video was shared widely on social media, with many fans laughing themselves silly at the taunt to Rohit.

The fan was mocking Sharma for his golden duck against Pakistan when Shaheen Afridi sent him packing with a fiery delivery, trapping him lbw.

However, Twitterati did not agree with the fan and demanded Sharma be treated with respect, given his stature as an international cricketer.



Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam led Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory over India Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took the Indian bowling apart as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

"This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud," Afridi had said.

"I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and that worked out. My idea was to get as much swing as possible.

"You don't get a lot here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100 per cent. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan," he added.