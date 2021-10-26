Pak vs NZ: Vernon Philander advises Pakistan team to 'forget' win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter

Vernon Philander gives tips to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during a training session. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Vernon Philander tells Green Shirts to fully concentrate on upcoming matches in T20 World Cup.

Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander says he wants the players to "forget about what happened" Sunday.

Says win against India is "just the start of the mega event".

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander says he wants the players to "forget about what happened" on Sunday, referring to the major 10-wicket victory against India, and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup matches.



“Yes, it was a massive win against India and I am excited to have achieved such a big win in my first match as Pakistan’s bowling coach. We celebrated the win Sunday and that was it. I have told my players to stay grounded by forgetting about what has happened the other day," Philander was quoted as saying by the The News.

He was addressing a virtual media talk ahead of another highly-charged T20 World Cup encounter against New Zealand today (Tuesday) in Sharjah, UAE.

Philander said this [win against India] is "just the start of the mega event", explaining that the players will need to focus even more. "We should get ready for tougher matches ahead of us, especially against New Zealand,” he said.



Pakistan match against New Zealand very important: Vernon Philander



Philander termed the encounter against New Zealand as yet another big game as far as Pakistan’s chances of progressing to the next stage were concerned.



“Tuesday’s match is very important from Pakistan’s perspective as such our focus is on our second outing. Hopefully, the boys will reset their focus and be ready,” he said.



The bowling coach wasn't ready to discuss Pakistan’s combination for the match against New Zealand. “It is all up to the captain and the coach to finalise the combination.”

'Hasan is a champion bowler'

Hasan Ali is a champion bowler, Philander said, commenting on Hasan Ali conceding too many runs against India in the opener.



Philander admitted Ali conceded too many runs, but said that "someone has to go under the hammer" in such a big match.



"There were short boundaries which were also a reason for conceding fours and sixes. Overall, I think the bowling was exceptional and that is why we restricted India to a low total,” he said.



Philander all praises for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Philander was all praises for Shaheen Shah Afridi too, complimenting him for his "exceptional quality of bringing the ball into the right-hander".



“He is exceptional as well as capable of making a difference. When you bowl fast and have the ability to move the ball in both directions, you are an asset to the team. It is always wonderful to have such a talent. His line was fantastic last night. I just encourage him what he has been doing for his country,” Philander was quoted as saying by the publication.



Bowling coach worried about inconsistency

Philander agreed that inconsistency had been an issue with the Pakistan team over the years, expressing worry over it.

"That [inconsistency] is what we want to overcome as [the] team’s coaches. Hopefully, with the efforts of the coaches and the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB], things are heading in the right direction,” he said.



On a personal front, Philander hoped that his association with the team will help Pakistan make progress. “My effort will be to help bowlers bowl to their maximum ability.”

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/