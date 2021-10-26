I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Pakistan’s batting consultant Matthew Hayden. — Twitter/PCB
  • Batting consultant Matthew Hayden terms the intensity of the India-Pakistan match as the "holy grail of the cricketing calendar."
  • "Cricket is like a religion for people in this part of the world," former Australia cricketer says.
  • He agrees that the language barrier is an issue but not a problem at all.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s batting consultant Matthew Hayden praised the national cricket team’s dressing room culture, saying he has never seen a "more disciplined and humble approach to winning."

The former Australian cricketer said that being in a Pakistani dressing room is also a "phenomenal” cultural experience for him.

Speaking to his former colleagues Brad Haddin and Brett Lee on an Australian network, the Pakistani batting consultant said cricket is like a religion for people in this part of the world.

He also termed the intensity of the India-Pakistan match as the "holy grail of the cricketing calendar."

“Sitting inside that changing room in Dubai, and keep in mind I have been there since almost five weeks now, I have seen nothing like I saw last night," he said, adding the scenes were "phenomenal".

"There was such passion and commitment,” he said about the atmosphere during the India-Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup.

One of the things that those pictures didn't show, there's a lot of euphoria and stardom outside the dressing room but inside the dressing room "I have never seen a more discipline and more humble approach to winning, there’s great humility,” he said.

He added that the whole culture of the Pakistan team’s dressing room is underpinned by a fantastic sense of spirituality and spirit, something that you'll never see in the Australian dressing room.

“I mean, every day, there's this unbelievable discipline, you can be walking to the lift, and if there will be prayer time you will see all of them praying in unison."

“Hence, it is a phenomenal cultural experience for me, but to see the way they engage with each other, to see the way they engage with their sense of spirituality and purpose around their country is phenomenal,” the Australian great said.

Replying to a question, Hayden said that there is great respect for the game of cricket in the Pakistan dressing room and the players are very coachable. He added that he is approaching towards tinkering players’ mindset than working on technique in a short period.

“We also have quite a diverse age group of players, we have got players that played against us as well like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, these two guys that are well into their 40s and have got such fantastic input into the group,” he said.

“Babar Azam is a solid leader, he is not anxious about things, he goes into his performances, he requires humility,” he highlighted.

He agreed that the language barrier is an issue but not a problem at all.

“It is such a visual game the words mean nothing if you have got a tip that you want to relay, body language and hand signals is part there that bridges the gap.

"We all learnt the game by just looking at the game either looking at yourself or looking at others that you want to try to replicate and then you go from there,” he said.

Hayden recalled: “The other day, I had a long conversation with one of the young guys Haider Ali, he's got a language barrier but Hafeez translated that entire conversation."

He also spoke highly of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who destroyed Indian batting on Sunday and helped Pakistan orchestrate a memorable win in the T20 World Cup match.

“They [Indians] have been facing 130kmphs for the last month during the IPL, and we all bang on about how brilliant that is but it's a different cup of tea being when you're running in it, at your pace and the different cup of tea when you're running in at Shaheen’s pace, and to deliver those two balls," he said.

"They were the best two balls that I have seen in five weeks of cricket, fast in swinging yorker, the courage that it takes to a ball that delivery, the pace, and the execution with a new ball is admirable against Rohit Sharma, and then you get that unbelievable KL Rahul,” he said shedding light on Shaheen’s performance on Sunday night.

“Then you have got young Haris Rauf, he has played the big bash league, came from the humble beginnings of playing that tennis ball cricket they play in Pakistan, never played hardball cricket, he was found in a talent hunt programme, suddenly now he's bowling 150s for each country, there is a string of young fast bowlers who want to be Shoaib Akhtar or want to be Brett Lee,” he said regarding the pace attack in Pakistan.

