New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Sports Desk

New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

In typical Green Shirts style, where fans hold on to the edge of their seats till the last over, Pakistan on Tuesday seemed to be in trouble for a bit but sure enough secured victory over New Zealand and kept their unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup going.

Pakistan defeated the side that had pulled out of its tour of the country in September due to "security concerns", in a satisfying culmination to the controversy.

As soon as victory was in hand, a Twitter storm was witnessed, with Pakistan supporters making cheeky references to the very issue of "security", with the word becoming one of the top trends on the platform in short order.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai shared a cartoon showing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam putting his hand over the shoulder of his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson and saying: "Feeling secure now?"

"I hope the security issue has been resolved now. Team NZ, anything else? We can clear that too. Proud of you, team green. We surely know how to win," he wrote.

One user shared a video of the crowd yelling "security, security" from the stands in Sharjah.

Another user said she knows now what security threat the Kiwis had been worried about while showing photos of Asif Ali and Haris Rauf.

Other memes began circulating on WhatsApp as well.

