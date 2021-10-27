T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Sports Desk

T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan carrying Pakistans flag during the national sides training session. — YouTube
Mohammad Rizwan carrying Pakistan's flag during the national side's training session. — YouTube

  • Saqlain Mushtaq says main purpose of making players carry national flag is to mobilise them.
  • The players are enjoying themselves and are playing as they see fit, says interim head coach.
  • All members of the team are working together with the same mindset, he says.

Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq revealed Wednesday why Pakistani cricketers carry the national flag during their training sessions.

The former Pakistan spinner, addressing a press conference, revealed that players are made to carry the national flag to inculcate the importance of unity among them.

"This team represents the entire country," he explained. "It reminds [the players] that 220million people stand united."

Video clips of Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were shared widely on social media in which the two could be seen carrying Pakistan's flag and plating it on the ground.

Speaking about the cricket team's progress so far in the T20 World Cup, Saqlain said the players are enjoying themselves and are playing as they see fit.

"After winning, it becomes easy to implement one's plans," he said. "The team is moving forward in a positive direction. All members of the team are working together with the same mindset," he added.

He said batting and bowling consultants Matthey Hayden and Vernon Philander are playing key roles in the team's success.

About Pakistan's upcoming clash against Afghanistan, Mushtaq declined to comment on Pakistan's combination for the match.

He said the Pakistan cricket team will play with pride, regardless of the opposition.

The interim head coach was interacting with the press a day after Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

Haris Rauf and Asif Ali starred in Pakistan's victory, with the former taking four wickets and the latter hitting a couple of sixes to see Pakistan home at the end comfortably.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides
T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training

T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training
T20 World Cup: Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland

T20 World Cup: Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland
T20 World Cup: Clinical England thrash Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: Clinical England thrash Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf rise in ICC T20 rankings

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf rise in ICC T20 rankings
Watch: Pakistani fans shout 'security, security' during New Zealand clash

Watch: Pakistani fans shout 'security, security' during New Zealand clash

Latest

view all