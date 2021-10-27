T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training

Mohammad Rizwan carrying Pakistan's flag during the national side's training session. — YouTube

Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq revealed Wednesday why Pakistani cricketers carry the national flag during their training sessions.

The former Pakistan spinner, addressing a press conference, revealed that players are made to carry the national flag to inculcate the importance of unity among them.

"This team represents the entire country," he explained. "It reminds [the players] that 220million people stand united."

Video clips of Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were shared widely on social media in which the two could be seen carrying Pakistan's flag and plating it on the ground.

Speaking about the cricket team's progress so far in the T20 World Cup, Saqlain said the players are enjoying themselves and are playing as they see fit.

"After winning, it becomes easy to implement one's plans," he said. "The team is moving forward in a positive direction. All members of the team are working together with the same mindset," he added.

He said batting and bowling consultants Matthey Hayden and Vernon Philander are playing key roles in the team's success.

About Pakistan's upcoming clash against Afghanistan, Mushtaq declined to comment on Pakistan's combination for the match.

He said the Pakistan cricket team will play with pride, regardless of the opposition.

The interim head coach was interacting with the press a day after Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

Haris Rauf and Asif Ali starred in Pakistan's victory, with the former taking four wickets and the latter hitting a couple of sixes to see Pakistan home at the end comfortably.