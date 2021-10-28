T20 World Cup: Warner inspires Australia to 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
Oct 28
SRL

Australia win by 7 wickets
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Sri Lankas Chamika Karunaratne (L) successfully makes to the crease as Australias wicketkeeper Matthew Wade waits to collect the ball during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne (L) successfully makes to the crease as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade waits to collect the ball during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match. Photo: AFP

  • David Warner scores an impressive 65 runs to ensure Australia register second victory in T20 World Cup. 
  • Sri Lanka handed Australia a target of 155 runs.  
  • Australia register second victory in T20 World Cup. 

Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Thursday courtesy of an impressive 65-run inning by opener David Warner, as Australia remain undefeated in the T20 World Cup. 

Chasing 155 for victory in the Super 12 contest, Australia depended on a quickfire 70-run opening stand between Warner and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 37, to achieve their target in 17 overs in Dubai.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned impressive figures of 2-12 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 154-6 despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa´s unbeaten 33 off 26 balls. 

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 2-12 to check Sri Lanka's brisk start after Charith Asalanka and Kusal Perera - both scoring 35 - put on 63 for the second wicket in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.

Pat Cummins struck first with the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the third over of the innings, but new man Asalanka soon hit bat back with three straight boundaries off the fast bowler.

The left-handed Asalanka kept up the charge and took on Glenn Maxwell's spin as Sri Lanka managed 64 runs off the first six overs of powerplay.

The left-handed pair took on the bowlers before Zampa broke through with his leg spin googly to get Asalanka caught at backward square leg.

Mitchell Starc bowled Perera, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, with a scorching yorker in the next over with Australia making inroads into the opposition middle order.

Zampa took down Avishka Fernando and Starc sent back Wanindu Hasaranga for four as Sri Lanka slipped to 94-5 in the 13th over.

Rajapaksa stood firm to see off Zampa's fourth over before launching an attack as he smashed Marcus Stoinis for two fours and a six in a 17-run over.

The left-handed Rajapaksa and skipper Dasun Shanaka put together 40 runs off 32 balls before the captain walked back for 12 off Cummins.

Rajapaksa hit four fours and one six in his 26-ball knock.

Both the teams are looking for their second successive victory after winning their opening matches in the second stage.

T20 World Cup: Warner inspires Australia to 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup: Here's how effective Haris Rauf has been in the death overs so far
T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow
Pak vs Afg: 'Afghanistan has world class spinners, but we have plans against them,' Saqlain Mushtaq says

T20 World Cup: Despite humiliating loss to Pakistan, Sehwag makes bold prediction about India

'Deadly bowling’: Haris Rauf's glorious four wickets are the new talk of town

