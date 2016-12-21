Pakistan in final stages of completing dossier on Yadav: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in the final stages of completing the dossier on Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and his network.

Speaking before the standing committee in the Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said probes were being conducted to further identify Yadav’s network.

During the meeting Foreign Secretary Azaz Chaudhry told the committee that a clear message had been sent to the Haqqani network and the Taliban that Islamabad doesn’t support any form of terrorization in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry further told the committee that Pakistan’s message is clear that it will not allow its soil to be used for any terror activities. Additionally, he added that the notion existed for some time that the bulk of the Haqqani network and Afghan Taliban is present in Afghanistan; he told the committee that the notion is being confirmed by evidence from across the border.

0



0





