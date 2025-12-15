Justice Jahangiri objects to IHC CJ's inclusion in bench, stresses validity of his degree

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

Justice Jahangiri expresses distrust in IHC CJ Dogar's bench.

Judge requests court for time to review petition, appoint lawyer.

"Quo warranto" writ is heard by single bench, not divisional, he says.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Monday raised objection to IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar's inclusion in the bench hearing a case concerning his degree.

"You [Justice Dogar] are also a judge, I am also a judge, I filed a petition against you. This is a conflict of interest [and] you cannot sit in a case against me," Justice Jahangiri said during the hearing while addressing IHC CJ Dogar.

The judge's remarks came during a hearing of a petition, filed by Advocate Mian Dawood, seeking the verification of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s degree.

The case centres on a controversy regarding Justice Jahangiri's LLB degree, which was cancelled by the University of Karachi.

According to the university's notification dated September 25, the university syndicate, in its meeting on August 31, 2024, approved "Resolution No 6" in compliance with the competent authority's decision, upholding the recommendation of the Unfair Means Committee (UFM).

Expressing distrust in the IHC CJ Dogar's bench, Justice Jahangiri today said that the case should be given to another bench.

Justice Jahangiri also stressed on the validity of his degree, saying that he swears by its authenticity.

"The university did not say that the degree is fake and they did not issue it," he remarked.

Noting that he received the court's notice on Thursday and that too sans the petition's copy, the judge highlighted that the case was 34 years old and requested some time so that he can acquire the petition's copy.

"A 'quo warranto' (by what authority/warrant) writ is never heard by a division bench [but instead] is heard by a single bench," Justice Jahangiri remarked.

"You [Justice Dogar] have also stopped me from judicial work, which has never happened before in the judiciary's history. Even a peon is not stopped from work in this way

"Even in a murder case, an individual is charged after seven days [but] you have only given three days' notice," Justice Jahangiri said, adding: "Don't do this in a quo warranto writ [case]".

In response to Justice Jegangiri's request for some time, the IHC summoned the UoK's registrar with record, and issued directives for the petition and relevant documents to be provided to the judge.

"I have to review the petition and appoint a lawyer [and] three days' notice is too little [for it]," lamented Justice Jahangiri.

Meanwhile, the petitioner Mian Dawood requested the court for daily hearings, saying that a considerable time had already elapsed in the said case.

"You [Justice Jahangiri] will get justice just like anyone else gets it," noted IHC CJ Justice Dogar.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Thursday (December 18).