Aviation secretary made PIA acting chairman

PIA Chairman Azam Saigol resigns

KARACHI: Secretary Aviation Irfan Elahi has been made Pakistan International Airlines acting chairman.

The decision came from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

PIA Chairman Azam Saigol tendered his resignation on 'personal grounds’ on December 13.

Saigol forwarded his resignation to the PIA board of governors citing personal reasons, aviation sources had said. A PIA spokesperson and the Aviation Division confirmed the development.

The resignation comes days after an ATR-42 aircraft of the PIA crashed into the hillside near Havelian area of district Abbottabad, killing all 42 passengers and five crew members onboard.

Since then the national flag-carrier has been under fire over allegedly poor flight safety protocols.

